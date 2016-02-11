PARIS Feb 11 France's Publicis predicted "modest organic growth" for 2016 but avoided setting precise full-year targets as it digests a $3.7 billion acquisition and pledges to reorganise its businesses internally.

The world's third-biggest advertising group also foresaw an increase of its sales and operating profit in 2016, which it calls a "year of transition."

The Paris-based company needs that time to be back in line with the organic growth of its rivals in 2017 and beat them on that gauge in 2018, Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy told journalists at a briefing.

Levy's caution comes after a year of contrasted quarterly performances that forced Publicis to cut its annual organic growth target in October to 1 percent from an initial 2.5 percent.

The group posted a fourth-quarter organic sales growth of 2.8 percent on revenue of 2.73 billion euros ($3.09 billion), notably driven by strong demand in North America, Publicis' first region by revenue. This brought the group's yearly organic growth to 1.5 percent on sales of 9.60 billion euros, beating the Reuters consensus of 0.9 percent.

Publicis also generated a record yearly free cash flow of about 1.1 billion euros. It plans to pay a dividend of 1.60 euro, up 33.3 percent from a year earlier.

The group, which competes against London-based WPP and New York-based Omnicom, is trying to win back investor support after the agency's growth lagged behind competitors because of the fallout from the failed Omnicom deal two years ago.

The full integration of digital and ad specialist Sapient, bought for $3.7 billion in cash a year ago, and the internal reorganisation of Publicis' agencies internally to foster gerater collaboration and better serve the clients will be the two key drivers to success, Levy says.

Publicis' shares have fallen by more than 21 percent over the last twelve months to close at 52.72 euro and are trading at a significant discount compared to rivals, according to a recent note by Natixis. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)