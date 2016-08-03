PARIS Aug 3 French advertising giant Publicis said on Wednesday Kevin Roberts, the chairman of its Saatchi & Saatchi unit, would resign on Sept. 1 after the legendary advertising boss said some women lacked "vertical ambition".

"The Supervisory Board and the Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe took note of Kevin Robert's decision to step down with effect from September 1st 2016, prior to his retirement date due in May 2017," Publicis said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Louise Heavens)