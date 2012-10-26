* Confirms 2012 and mid-term margin targets
* CEO says a more reactive market taking shape
* Q3 organic growth 2 pct, below forecasts
* Publicis, WPP and Omnicom cautious on outlook
(Adds shares, analyst and CEO comments)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Oct 26 Europe's weak economy took a heavy
toll on third-quarter growth at advertising agency Publicis
, which joined rivals in saying that demand would be
extremely difficult to predict.
What had been hailed as a banner year for the advertising
industry is ending on a sour note.
The expected boost from big promotional campaigns alongside
the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, Olympic Games and U.S.
presidential election has been tempered by tough business
conditions that led companies to cut marketing spending sharply
in September.
"Since the end of the summer, advertisers have increasingly
adopted a wait-and-see attitude, cancelling or postponing
campaigns," Chief Executive Maurice Levy said on Friday after
the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales.
Echoing competitors WPP and Omnicom, French
agency Publicis said that predicting advertising demand for the
rest of this year and 2013 would be extremely difficult.
"We have some good indications for October. November and
December will be months of adjustment for advertisers, who will
modify budgets based on the economic situation."
Adrien de Saint Hilaire, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas,
said that neither Publicis, WPP, nor Omnicom had really
explained why demand had fallen off so sharply in September.
"High uncertainty and volatility means that advertisers could
well cut again in November-December," he said in a note to
clients.
However, Bernstein analyst Claudio Aspesi, who rates
Publicis and WPP "outperform", said: "The sudden slowdown
obviously caught management at both WPP and Publicis by
surprise, but the businesses remain flexible and able to adapt
to shocks."
Advertising spending generally tracks economic growth, so
slowdowns in world markets tend to have a knock-on effect for
advertising agencies.
The economic effects are being amplified by the changes to
the way corporations spread the word about their products. The
increased focus on the internet means that advertising budgets
can be tweaked in an instant, rather than the weeks it used to
take to craft a magazine or newspaper campaign.
"Today things happen very fast and companies can cut or
spend almost overnight," Levy said. "This is a more reactive
market that is taking shape, and that showed in the September
slowdown."
SEPT SLOWDOWN
Publicis shares were up 0.9 percent at 41.26 euros at 1220
GMT, having fallen 1.2 percent on Thursday after WPP's results.
Third-quarter sales at Publicis rose to 1.6 billion euros
($2.1 billion). Organic growth was 2 percent, far below the
company's earlier forecast of 4.1 percent and analysts'
estimates of between 2.9 percent and 4.5 percent.
Despite the September slowdown, Publicis confirmed its goal
of stable operating margins this year and improving margins by
200 to 400 basis points in the medium term.
WPP also posted weaker-than-expected growth in the quarter
and reduced its growth forecast for the year to between 2.5
percent and 3 percent, against the 3.5 percent predicted in
August.
The assessment follows similarly downbeat comments from
rival Omnicom, which said last week that a high level of
uncertainty among clients was making it hard to make forecasts
for the next few quarters.
Market research group ZenithOptimedia scaled back its target
for growth in global advertising spending this year to 3.8
percent from the 4.3 percent it predicted in June, blaming
Europe's debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)