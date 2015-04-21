PARIS, April 20 Advertising agency Publicis
posted forecast-beating organic sales growth in the
first quarter helped by the weak euro and the contribution of
its recent acquisition of smaller peer Sapient.
Organic revenue growth was 0.8 percent on sales of 2.1
billion euro ($2.25 billion) in the quarter, the company said in
a statement on Tuesday.
Organic growth slowed from the 3.2 percent seen in the last
quarter of 2014, but came in above analysts' forecasts for
revenue to shrink by 0.5 percent or rise 0.5 percent.
The world's third-largest advertising agency, which competes
with Britain's WPP and America's Omnicom, is
trying to turn things around after a difficult 2014 in which its
financial performance dragged rivals and its much touted merger
with Omnicom fell apart.
Key to the promised recovery is building on the $3.7 billion
acquisition of digital ad specialist Sapient, which was
completed in February.
"This is an encouraging start to the year," said Publicis
Chief Executive Maurice Levy, who had previously warned
investors that growth would pick up in the second half.
"The priority this year is clearly organic growth and
getting the machine going again."
Publicis got a 215 million euro boost from favourable
currency exchange rates in the first quarter from its exposure
to the U.S. and Britain. The beneficial effect from the stronger
dollar against the euro is expected to continue especially since
Sapient earns 55 percent of sales in the United States.
Publicis is the first ad agency to report results, and WPP
is set to report on Thursday. Smaller French peer Havas
will publish sales on May 5.
Publicis shares closed down 0.7 percent on Monday to 72.34
euros, giving the group a market capitalisation of 16 billion
euros.
Its shares have risen 21.3 percent this year, compared with
a 20.5 percent rise for the European media index, a 15
percent rise for WPP, and a 0.5 percent rise for Omnicom.
($1 = 0.9313 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud)