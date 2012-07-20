By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, July 20 Advertising agency Publicis
predicted a rebound in its business in the third
quarter after posting weak growth in the second, dragged down by
Europe's economic woes and the loss of an important contract
with General Motors.
The world's third-largest ad group by revenue, which
competes with WPP and Omnicom, posted
second-quarter revenue of 1.63 billion euros ($2.00 billion).
Organic growth was 1.6 percent, a marked slowdown from the
4.1 percent seen in the first quarter.
"We had predicted back in February that the second quarter
would be slower, and that is what happened," Chief Executive
Maurice Levy said in a briefing with journalists.
"We should have a third quarter that now seems like it will
be better than the first quarter."
Levy also confirmed Publicis' annual targets to grow revenue
faster than the overall advertising market and achieve roughly
stable margins versus last year's 16 percent.
(Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)