PARIS, April 19 Publicis reported higher first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by accounts won at the end of last year and growth at digital business Sapient, and said it would complete its reorganisation by the summer.

The world's third-biggest advertising agency, whose growth has been lagging that of competitors such as WPP and Omnicom in recent quarters, confirmed on Tuesday that it would improve all its financial indicators this year.

Publicis said quarterly sales rose 2.9 percent on an organic basis to 2.29 billion euros ($2.59 billion). Reported growth was 8.9 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected sales of 2.28 billion euros.

Digital and ad specialist Sapient, purchased for $3.7 billion in cash in February 2015, delivered organic growth above 10 percent.

Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy told journalists he was confident organic growth at Sapient would be around that level for the full year. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)