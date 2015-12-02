PARIS Dec 2 French advertising agency Publicis
unveiled plans on Wednesday to streamline its
structure into four business divisions and said it had appointed
a chief revenue officer.
The world's third-biggest advertising agency by sales, which
has been lagging rivals WPP and Omnicom in terms
of growth, faces weakness in the United States where customers
have delayed or cut marketing projects.
The company said that from January its various agencies
would be organised into four divisions: Publicis Communications,
Publicis Media, Publicis Healthcare and Publicis.Sapient - for
digital clients.
After successive acquisitions in recent years, some analysts
have suggested that the company had become more of a financial
holding company than an integrated public relations group.
"Even if we have fewer entities than some others, it's true
that we have too much," Chief Executive Maurice Levy told
Reuters in an interview.
"And even if we are not the most vulnerable to criticism,
this reorganisation answers that criticism," he said, adding
that clients were seeking "more for less" and that the new
structure would help deliver on that.
The company said that the teams of chief client officers
would be supervised by a group chief revenue officer, a post
which would be held by Laura Desmond - currently chief executive
with Starcom MediaVest, a subsidiary of Publicis.
Asked if the move might help prepare his succession, Levy
said that that was a possibility.
"I don't think that anyone is going to deny it," he said.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
Leigh Thomas and Greg Mahlich)