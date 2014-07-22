PARIS, July 22 PUBLICIS CEO Maurice Levy says after Q2 results:

* Decision on enhanced shareholder returns should be made in September

* "We recognise we have an underleveraged balance sheet... so there is room for acquisitions as well as having enhanced returns to shareholders," says Levy. "Whether that will be through a higher dividend or share buy backs or a combination of both - it's hard to say. But we are working on it and you can expect progress in this field."