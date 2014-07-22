BRIEF-Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
PARIS, July 22 PUBLICIS Chief Financial Officer Jean-Michel Etienne said after Q2 results: * Difficult to improve operatig margin this yea * "It will be difficult to deliver an improvement in the margin this year taking into consideration some risks that we have on growth and also the fact (...) that we have this forex effect, which is important" =
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
April 17 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.