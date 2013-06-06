TORONTO, June 6 Canadian telecom startup Public
Mobile said on Thursday that it has been acquired by Thomvest
Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter
Thomson, and private equity firm Cartesian Capital.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Privately held Public Mobile, which provides mobile coverage
for customers in Ontario and Quebec, also said it planned to
participate in the government's upcoming auction of 700
megahertz spectrum, bandwidth used for phone calls and data
transmission.
Peter Thomson is chairman of Woodbridge, the Thomson family
invstment company that owns a majority stake in Thomson Reuters
Corp.