* Low-cost Public notches almost 200,000 subscribers
* Company says it will be raising rates
TORONTO Feb 7 Small cellphone company
Public Mobile has been keeping pace with other new entrants to
Canada's wireless industry and will raise prices to try to reach
profitability, analysts who were briefed by the company on
Tuesday said.
The privately held company, which operates a low-cost
pre-paid service in and around Toronto and Montreal, added
45,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter for a total of 199,000,
analysts at BMO Capital Markets and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said.
Rival new entrant Wind Mobile had 358,000 subscribers as of
September, according to parent VimpelCom, while BMO
analyst Peter Rhamey estimated that Mobilicity had 187,000
customers late last year. Both operate in more cities than
Public Mobile.
All three entered the Canadian mobile industry after buying
spectrum in a 2008 auction in which the government set aside
airwaves for new entrants to bolster competition.
The three main telecoms providers - Rogers Communications
, BCE's Bell Canada and Telus - have
between 7 million and just over 9 million wireless customers
each and a much higher average revenue per user (ARPU).
Public Mobile told the analysts its ARPU, a key measurement
in the telecom industry, was C$25.27 a month and could be
increased by data and roaming charges and rate hikes.
The company said it was raising its C$15 basic voice plan
for feature phones to C$19 a month, BMO's Rhamey said.