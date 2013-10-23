By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 23 Canadian telecom company Telus
said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of
struggling startup Public Mobile from private equity firm
Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based
investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Canadian government said in a separate statement that it
has approved the transfer of Public's spectrum licenses to
Telus, paving the way for the deal to proceed.
Ottawa has been eager to encourage more competition in the
wireless sector, and has frowned on dominant carriers buying
more attractive airwaves used by small companies.
The approval of the spectrum transfer indicates that the
Canadian government remains open to allowing such deals in
select circumstances.
Unlike spectrum used by other new entrants such as
Mobilicity and Wind Mobile, the spectrum licenses owned by
Public were not part of the airwaves that were set aside for new
entrants during a 2008 auction. Ottawa put a five-year ban on
the transfer of that set-aside spectrum, or bandwidth used for
phone calls and data transmission.
Telus had previously sought to buy rival startup Mobilicity,
but their initial C$380 million ($366 million) attempt was
rebuffed by the government. Mobilicity, which has since sought
creditor protection, is now attempting to revive a deal.
"This transaction does not materially change the spectrum
concentration of incumbents in this country and therefore will
not diminish competition in our wireless sector," Industry
Minister James Moore said in a statement.
The Public transaction is still subject to approval from
Canada's Competition Bureau.
"It doesn't necessarily change the landscape," said Dvai
Ghose, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, noting that Ottawa
made a point of saying restrictions on other airwaves still
apply. "Buying Public Mobile doesn't enhance Telus' intrinsic
value that much, (but) it eliminates a competitor."
Public spent only about C$52 million ($50 million) to buy
the so-called G block spectrum out of a total C$4.2 billion
raised in the 2008 auction.
The G block was not set aside, but it was not bid on by the
dominant carriers because at the time it was used nowhere else
in the world and therefore handset makers did not make devices
that work on the frequency.
However, Canaccord's Ghose said he believed it could be
growing in popularity.
"A lot of people were naysayers about our spectrum and I
think we took what was seen as the least valuable spectrum and
in some ways have shown it was one of the more valuable pieces
of spectrum because we could actually sell it when no one else
can," Public's Chief Executive Alek Krstajic said in an
interview with Reuters.
The Canadian government will make additional airwaves
available in January when it auctions 700 MHz spectrum, which is
valued for the ability to penetrate buildings and travel long
distances.