BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
May 21 : * Rbc cuts Public Storage price target to $134 from $140; rating sector
perform * Rbc raises Extra Space Storage Inc price target to $32 from $29;
rating outperform * Rbc raises Sovran Self Storage Inc price target to $54 from $51;
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect