BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Publigroupe SA :
* Says sells its participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG
* Says to sell 20 pct participation in Suedostschweiz Presse und Print AG to existing majority shareholder Somedia AG in Chur
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose details of purchase price
* Says sale of holding in SOPR is outcome of Publigroupe's strategic reorientation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.