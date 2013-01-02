Jan 2 Popular political pundit Andrew Sullivan
is leaving Tina Brown's Daily Beast to form an independent
company for his blog The Dish.
He wrote on Wednesday in a post on the Daily Beast that he
decided to leave when his contract was up for negotiation,
thanking Brown and Barry Diller, whose IAC/InterActivecorp
backs the Daily Beast.
"We felt more and more that getting readers to pay a small
amount for content was the only truly solid future for online
journalism," Sullivan wrote.
"The only completely clear and transparent way to do this,
we concluded, was to become totally independent of other media
entities."
Sullivan, who will charge readers $19.99 a year to access
his Dish blog beginning in February, is the latest news producer
trying to entice readers to pay for online content. The
Washington Post, a long time hold-out, is now contemplating
charging readers for online content, for example.
Sullivan started his blog, The Dish in 2000, before the
space became saturated with voices and commentators. The Dish
had partnered with other media companies in the past decade
including Time and the Atlantic.