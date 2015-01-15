FRANKFURT Jan 15 The publisher of science
magazines Nature and Scientific American is merging with private
equity-owned peer Springer Science+Business Media, creating a
group with 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in annual sales
and 13,000 employees.
Germany's Holtzbrinck, which owns Nature publisher Macmillan
Science and Education, will combine the majority of its
activities with BC Partners' Springer unit, which among other
publishes scientific, technical and medical books and journals.
Holtzbrinck Publishing Group will hold 53 percent in the
joint company, with BC Partners holding the rest, the companies
said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The private equity group aims to eventually divest its
holding in the publishing business entirely, BC Partners
Managing Partner Ewald Walgenbach said.
"The most likely exit will be an IPO. However, that is still
at least 2-3 years away," he said.
Springer Science Chief Executive Derk Haank will head the
new merged company, which will have an enterprise value of more
than 5 billion euros. Macmillan Science and Education Chief
Executive Annette Thomas will serve as Chief Scientific Officer.
"The expected economies of scale will allow for additional
investments in new product development," Haank said.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Macmillan's English language school books and social
sciences publisher Palgrave Macmillan will be part of the merged
entity, as will Springer's publications and data for
professionals.
Holtzbrinck's investments in IT and software businesses, its
consumer books unit Macmillan Publishers and its U.S. higher
education business will not be part of the transaction.
Springer Science is a separate company from German publisher
Axel Springer owning leading tabloid Bild, while
Holtzbrinck Publishing is a different company than Dieter von
Holtzbrinck Medien, which publishes German business daily
Handelsblatt.
($1 = 0.8536 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)