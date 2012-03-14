VC-backed online advertising management firm PubMatic has acquired MobiPrimo, a Pune-based mobile development technology startup for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will double the number of employees on PubMatic's mobile development team and will allow PubMatic's mobile platform to integrate directly with the mobile networks, ad servers and demand-side platforms (DSPs).

MobiPrimo was founded by Samir Karande in 2010 and the company specializes in bringing mobile platform integration to companies such as Nokia, Motorola and Microsoft.

Rajeev Goel, co-founder & CEO of PubMatic said, "PubMatic is looking for strategic acquisitions that will enhance our platform and with the MobiPrimo acquisition, PubMatic is now the only platform that provides publishers with visibility and control of their mobile and display ad revenue."

PubMatic's mobile platform will support all the features included in the PubDirect suite of management tools. PubDirect was launched by the company few weeks ago and is basically a management suite of tools and services that seek to accelerate the publisher's ability to monetize their guaranteed and non-guaranteed inventory in a private marketplace.

"Integrating mobile into our platform simplifies a previously complex effort. We are giving the publishers a single platform that ensures transparency and revenue maximization, backed by a team for providing help," said Josh Wetzel, vice president of Mobile at PubMatic.

PubMatic was co-founded by Amar and Rajeev Goel in October 2006 and its platform combines real-time bidding (RTB), brand protection tools, audience insights and hands-on support. It is a privately held company and is backed by Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Nexus Venture Partners and Helion Ventures. It is also eyeing a public listing soon.

The company's key clients include the Huffington Post, eBay, United Online, MSNBC and TV Guide. PubMatic's sister concern Komli Media is an Indian online ad network that also offers an audience measurement service called Vizisense.

This is PubMatic's second acquisition in less than a year. The company acquired ReviNet, a US-based advertising optimisation company in May last year. The company is based in California and has seven offices spread across the US, Europe and Asia (including Pune).

