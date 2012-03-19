* Citi books after-tax profit of around $349 mln
* Comes after Fed stress test failure
* Says China remains top priority
SHANGHAI, March 19 Citigoup has sold
its stake in Chinese lender Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
, booking a profit of around $349 million as the U.S.
lender looks to shore up its balance sheet after failing a U.S.
Federal Reserve stress test.
Citibank sold 506 million shares, or 2.71 percent, of Pudong
Development Bank to institutional investors, the Shanghai-based
lender said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Based on Pudong Bank's closing share price of 9.28 yuan on
Monday, that stake would have been worth around $743 million
based on current exchange rates.
Citi said it expected total proceeds of $668 million before
tax, suggesting it sold the shares at around a 10 percent
discount.
"Citi's move is surprising, but reasonable," said Jin Lin,
analyst at Orient Securities, adding the U.S. bank was likely
focusing on its investment in China Guangfa Bank, in which it
has a 20 percent stake.
Citigroup and MetLife were among those which led a
list of financial institutions that failed the Federal Reserve's
latest round of stress testing, a shock result for two companies
that were widely expected to return billions of dollars in extra
capital to shareholders soon.
The Fed said Citigroup was among one of the banks which
fared worst under a hypothetical shock, sending its minimum Tier
1 common capital ratio as low as 4.9 percent, below the Fed's 5
percent threshold.
Citi's result was a substantial setback, as going into the
tests some analysts felt it had a better chance of a positive
surprise than any other financial institution.
Other banks that have held or hold stakes in major Chinese
lenders include Bank of America, RBS and UBS
. All of them have sold or watered down their
investments over the years, mostly to deal with trouble back
home.
Bank of America Corp said in November that it plans
to sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank
Corp for $6.6 billion cash in the ailing
bank's latest move to boost capital levels.
Andrew Au, Chief Executive Officer of Citi China, said China
remains a top priority for the bank and cooperation with Pudong
Bank will continue.
Citi, which has branches in 13 cities in China, said last
month it had received regulatory approval to issue credit cards
in China, the first non-Asian bank to receive permission.
It also signed an agreement with Shanghai-based Orient
Securities in June to launch a securities joint venture in the
country.
About 40 foreign banks have locally incorporated units in
China, allowing them to carry out yuan-related business, since
2007 when the first batch of banks were approved.