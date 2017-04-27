BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
SANTIAGO, April 27 Chilean retailer Ripley , which is being acquired by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool, said the companies had agreed to extend the deadline for the takeover bid.
In July, Liverpool announced a deal to buy Ripley by April 30, but Ripley said in a note to Chilean regulators on Thursday that the deadline had been extended to June 15.
The rest of the pact, which valued Ripley at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion), remains the same, the Chilean retailer added.
Ripley's Santiago-listed shares were up 1.01 percent as of 10:53 a.m. local time (1353 GMT), while Liverpool's Mexico-listed stock fell 1.33 percent.
($1=661.90 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.