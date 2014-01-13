SAN JUAN Jan 13 The family of a slain banker
voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit on Monday that had accused
executives of Puerto Rico's Doral Bank of conspiring
to have him killed after he uncovered fraud at the financial
institution.
The suit stemmed from the June 2011 killing of Maurice
Spagnoletti, 56, who was shot multiple times in a gangland-style
hit in San Juan while driving home from work to the fashionable
Condado beach-front district in rush-hour traffic.
Authorities in the Caribbean territory have described the
shooting as an apparent contract killing, but have made no
arrests.
The withdrawal of the lawsuit came three days after a
court-ordered deposition of the plaintiffs, including the
banker's widow, Marisa Spagnoletti, the bank said.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not return messages seeking
comment.
"Plaintiffs' sudden voluntary dismissal of their own
complaint -- three days after the court-ordered deposition of
Marisa Spagnoletti -- effectively shows that Mrs. Spagnoletti's
complaint is without merit and lacks any credibility," the bank
said in a statement.
Doral Bank officials said in court papers filed Monday that
it would seek reimbursement of attorney fees.
Spagnoletti's family filed the lawsuit in the U.S.
commonwealth in June 2013, naming the bank's chief executive
officer and four other high-ranking officials as defendants.
Spagnoletti was chief operating officer at Doral Bank when
he uncovered alleged fraudulent accounting and improper payments
by the bank, according to the complaint filed by his widow and
daughter.
At the time the suit was filed, U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia
Rodriguez said the FBI was continuing to investigate the
Spagnoletti shooting, including the suit's allegations.
Doral attorneys had called the lawsuit's allegations of
racketeering and wrongful death "speculative, implausible,
internally inconsistent and legally deficient."
Doral Bank has 26 branches in Puerto Rico, Florida and New
York and nearly $6 billion in assets. It is Puerto Rico's sixth
largest bank and second largest mortgage lender.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Editing by David Adams and
Leslie Adler)