SAN JUAN, June 18 The FBI is investigating
allegations that high-ranking bank officials in Puerto Rico
conspired to have a former Doral Bank executive killed after he
claimed he uncovered fraud, the U.S. attorney for the district
of Puerto Rico said on Tuesday.
Maurice Spagnoletti, 56, was shot multiple times while
driving home from work to the fashionable Condado beachfront
district in rush-hour traffic in June 2011. Authorities have
described the shooting as an apparent contract killing, but have
made no arrests.
"We have had some leads, but not enough to bring charges.
That's why we have been placing more emphasis on this case. It
is very important to us," said U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia
Rodriguez, who added that the FBI was investigating the
Spagnoletti shooting.
Spagnoletti's family filed a wrongful death and racketeering
lawsuit on Friday against the chief executive and four other
high-ranking officials at the bank where he worked at the time
of his death.
Spagnoletti was chief operating officer at Doral Bank
, when he uncovered alleged fraudulent accounting and
improper payments by the bank, according to the lawsuit filed by
his widow and daughter.
U.S. officials will examine the information in the lawsuit,
Rodriguez said.
"All angles are being investigated ... Nothing is being
discarded," Rodriguez said.
Doral Financial Corporation, the bank's holding
company, issued a statement saying the lawsuit "is false,
frivolous and has absolutely no legal basis."
It said the bank "has been fully cooperating with the
investigating authorities and we will continue to aid the
investigation, as we have done since it was started."
Spagnoletti received warnings and threats after he sought to
have a senior bank employee dismissed for allegedly making
hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper payments, the
lawsuit said.
Doral Bank has 26 branches in Puerto Rico, Florida and New
York and nearly $6 billion in assets. It is Puerto Rico's sixth
largest bank, and second largest mortgage lender.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional reporting and
editing by David Adams; Editing by Stacey Joyce)