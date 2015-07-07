BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday he supported legislation to restructure Puerto Rico's debt.
"All parties would be served if there is a restructuring of Puerto Rico's debt," Representative Steny Hoyer said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.