(Corrects paragraph 1 to show comments on federal bankruptcy law were from one judge in a concurring opinion, not full three-judge panel; corrects paragraph 2 attribution to one judge)

July 6 A U.S. appeals court affirmed a lower court decision to strike down Puerto Rican legislation aimed at granting local municipalities the right to enter bankruptcy, but one judge in a concurring opinion said excluding the U.S. territory's public entities from a federal bankruptcy law was unconstitutional.

"Besides being irrational and arbitrary, the exclusion of Puerto Rico's power to authorize its municipalities to request federal bankruptcy relief should be re examined in light of more recent rational-basis review case law," Judge Juan Torruella said in a concurring opinion attached to the ruling.

(Reportin by Edward Krudy; Editing by Nick Macfie)