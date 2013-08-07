Aug 7 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority on
Wednesday sold $673 million of revenue bonds at tax-free yields
of as much as 7.12 percent in the Caribbean island's first
municipal bond deal in more than a year that was clouded by
Detroit's bankruptcy case.
The bonds sold by Puerto Rico's sole electricity provider
were priced to yield between 6.73 percent and 7.12 percent on
maturities ranging from 2030 to 2043, according to a pricing
sheet from lead underwriter Morgan Stanley & Co.
The Baa3-rated deal's top yield of 7.12 percent on the
30-year maturity with a 7 percent coupon far exceeded yields of
4.28 percent on 30-year, AAA-rated general obligation bonds at
Tuesday's closing. Baa GO bonds closed at 5.46 percent on
Tuesday, according to Municipal Market Data.
Demand for the deal, which underwriters enlarged from $600
million, was strong but stung by Detroit's bankruptcy filing
last month that is forcing shaky issuers such as Puerto Rico to
pay higher yields, according to Dan Heckman, senior fixed income
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"The spreads they are being forced to pay are off the
charts," Heckman said. "Puerto Rico has very severe debt levels.
They have higher per capita debt levels than any U.S. state."