Sept 27 Puerto Rico's municipal tax-free bonds
yields are luring a new class of buyers: hedge funds and
distressed debt investors betting the Caribbean island will keep
servicing its massive debt.
Trading volumes in Puerto Rico general obligation bonds,
which are rated barely investment grade and may tumble into
junk-bond territory, spiked in mid-September. Yields jumped for
a few trading days above the magic number of 10 percent and
prompted Puerto Rico finance officials to scale back their 2013
schedule of planned muni market sales.
Hedge funds and other crossover investors jumped at the high
yields Puerto Rico debt carried, according to Daniel Leon
Toboja, senior vice president of fixed income trading at Ziegler
Capital Markets.
"I think the 10 percent was almost psychological ...,"
Toboja said. "People took a step back and asked, 'Is this too
cheap?' It looks like they were right. I do believe they got
oversold and dumped."
Even at current market levels well below 10 percent, Puerto
Rico's debt is paying way more than distressed corporate debt.
Many mutual funds and other traditional holders of Puerto
Rico's $70 billion of high-yield, liquid and triple tax-exempt
securities were spooked over the summer by climbing interest
rates and Detroit's historic bankruptcy filing.
A source familiar with Puerto Rico finances who declined to
be named said that both hedge funds and commercial banks were
among the buyers of Puerto Rico debt since mid-September on the
secondary market.
The emergence of distressed debt buyers could work in Puerto
Rico's favor if the extra demand drives down yields, allowing
the island to sell debt on better terms. The island cut back its
planned debt issuance to between $500 million and $1.2 billion
before year's end.
Hedge funds, such as Monarch Alternative Capital, have
scooped up more than $600 million of debts of bankrupt Jefferson
County, Alabama. Earlier this year, before Detroit filed for
bankruptcy court protection from creditors, some of these
investors were reported buying Detroit debt.
"Investors in my space are totally focused on Puerto Rico
rather than Detroit ," said a manager of a distressed debt
hedge fund. "It has much more debt and therefore a much bigger
impact on the muni market."
The manager, who spoke on a promise of anonymity, said the
island's debt was also attractive to distressed debt investors
because it trades relatively frequently. Puerto Rico's debt
amounts to nearly 2 percent of the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market.
"It's unprecedented - over $70 billion in muni debt held by
many muni mutual funds," the manager said, adding Puerto Rico
was very unlikely to seek bankruptcy court protection like
Detroit because is not covered by Chapter 9 bankruptcy law.
Yields on Puerto Rico debt have long been the highest among
major issuers in America's $3.7 trillion muni market but have
climbed sharply since July. The yield on a 30-year island GO was
5.49 percent on June 30 and 8.06 percent on Thursday from an
8.58 percent close on Sept. 10, according to Municipal Market
Data.
NEW INVESTOR BASE
"There have been two bases of investors in the market, one
in favor of Puerto Rico bonds and the other against it," said
portfolio manager Robert Amodeo at Western Asset in New York.
"Now, a third base of investors are interested in Puerto Rico -
distressed investors - because of Puerto Rico's high-yields."
While high-yield corporate bonds currently pay 470 basis
points over Treasuries, Puerto Rico bond yields offer
a spread of more than 500 basis points above triple-A municipal
bond yields, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Puerto Rico bonds, which pay more than corporate high
yields, "are clearly on the radar screen for corporate
high-yield buyers, they are clearly in their wheelhouse in term
of the interest rates of the products they are looking for,"
said Chris Mier of Loop capital in Chicago.
Tiny, fragmented bond deals, a typical feature of the
municipal bond market, often represent a deterrent for
distressed investors - but this is not the case for Puerto
Rico's well-traded and oversized debt.
A widened investors base would help Puerto Rico and its
bondholders, Mier said. "It is clearly in their interest that
their deals are marketed to a broader audience.".