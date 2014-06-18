June 18 After Puerto Rico's governor signed a
law declaring a fiscal emergency, yields on the territory's junk
bonds issued in March soared to their highest levels yet on
Wednesday, reaching 9.541 percent in afternoon trading.
Yields move inversely to price, and the price on the debt
also fell to a record low of 86.125 cents on the dollar in one
large sale.
The yields remained high later in the day, hovering at 9.509
percent with a price of 86.375 cents on the dollar.
Soon after the law was signed, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services downgraded Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's
(PREPA) revenue bonds to BBB- from BBB and placed the rating on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
PREPA, a self-funded utility enterprise, has $8.6 billion of
power revenue bonds outstanding that are backed by the electric
system's net revenues.
The ratings cut fueled fears that the power authority is
headed for restructuring, said Robert Donahue, a managing
director at Municipal Market Advisors.
"There is concern that it may have a contagion effect among
other issuers in Puerto Rico. I think specifically people are
concerned about general obligation bonds," said Donahue.
An agency restructuring may not have an impact on the
territory's general obligation bonds, but there is a "perception
by investors that Puerto Rico would not honor its other debts
more broadly," Donahue said.
Governor Alejandro García Padilla signed a bill Tuesday
night declaring a fiscal emergency and attempting to address the
territory's recent credit downgrades through a fiscal management
plan that includes finding savings in the public workforce.
"With this measure, the legal framework that will enable us
to guarantee the continuity of governance in key areas of
health, safety, education, social work and development is
established," he said in a statement. "Thus, we adopted a plan
to manage the consequences of degradation and establish
structured credit management for compliance with the country's
commitments without laying off employees or reduce working
time."
Some public workers had resisted the law as it worked
through the legislature over the last week, according to the
Bond Buyer, but Padilla said that "the union leaders have also
been key part in the passage of this legislation."
Yields on the bonds, which come with a rich 8 percent
coupon, have been rising for a week as the law made its way
through Puerto Rico's legislature.
In March, Puerto Rico brought $3.5 billion bonds to market,
the largest municipal junk bond deal to market in U.S. history,
in a bid to increase its liquidity.
Early in 2014, all three major credit rating agencies
slashed Puerto Rico's credit score as the territory fell into
deeper financial and liquidity problems. While the sale eased
some pressures, both the $3.7 trillion municipal market and the
federal government are keeping a close watch for further
deterioration.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Robin Respaut and
Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)