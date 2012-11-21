NEW YORK Three-time world boxing champion Hector "Macho" Camacho was seriously wounded on Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico, according to reports in the Puerto Rican press.

Camacho, 50, was a passenger in a vehicle fired on by unknown gunmen in the Bayamon region of the island, just southwest of the capital, San Juan, according to reports in El Nuevo Herald and El Nuevo Dia.

The reports said Camacho was taken to San Juan Medical Center. It attributed information about the shooting to Bayomon district police captain Reinaldo Santiago.

