April 25 Puerto Rico's new governor on Thursday proposed a $750 million annual budget increase to $9.835 billion for the Caribbean island, whose tepid economic recovery from a six-year recession is showing signs of sputtering.

In presenting his first budget plan, awaited by anxious investors in America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla called for new revenue initiatives and $200 million of deficit financing.