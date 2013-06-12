SAN JUAN, June 12 Puerto Rico policymakers have
agreed to hike taxes by $1.5 billion as part of a budget which
is closely watched by U.S. credit-ratings agencies weighing
downgrades of the Caribbean island's massive debts to junk-bond
status.
Puerto Rico Treasury Melba Acosta told local media on
Wednesday that the fiscal 2014 operating budget would sharply
reduce a $1.1 billion proposal by Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla to broaden a sales tax and instead would rely on an
island-wide levy on gross sales by businesses and increases in
corporate taxes.
Facing a June 30 deadline to enact a spending plan for the
12 months starting July 1, the leaders of the legislature said
they expected to pass the governor's revised $9.83 billion
budget as early as next week.