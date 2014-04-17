SAN JUAN, April 17 Puerto Rican salsa music
singer Jose Luis "Cheo" Feliciano was killed in a car crash in
Puerto Rico early Thursday morning, according to local media
reports.
He was 78.
He died shortly after 4 a.m. when his Jaguar hit an
electricity pole in San Juan, according to Puerto Rican
newspaper El Nuevo Dia.
The musician, who was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, performed
with top Latin artists before joining the Fania Records'
All-Stars. He was honored with the Latin Grammy Awards' Lifetime
Achievement Award in 2008.
(Writing by David Adams, Editing by W Simon)