BRIEF-Axis Bank says had exposure on 8 accounts that RBI advised to start insolvency resolution process
* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process
June 28 The chief mediator in Puerto Rico’s massive bankruptcy set an initial meeting with the U.S. territory and its creditors for July 12, saying it would be introductory, rather than substantive.
Federal Judge Barbara Houser, speaking at a court hearing in San Juan on Wednesday, said this meeting, to be held in New York, would be mandatory for Puerto Rico’s stakeholders, though mediation itself will be voluntary. (Reporting by Nick Brown)
* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july