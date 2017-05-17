May 17 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's federal
financial oversight board on Wednesday said the island's two
main creditor groups have both expressed interest in continuing
mediated settlement talks as the island goes through
bankruptcy.
Attorney Martin Bienenstock, speaking at the first hearing
since Puerto Rico filed for a modified version of bankruptcy
earlier this month, said the board plans to press holders of GO
and COFINA debt to mediate. The dispute between those groups is
central to the island's $70 billion debt crisis.
Bienenstock added that other agencies, namely highway
authority PRHTA, will file for bankruptcy "soon."
