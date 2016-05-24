SAN JUAN May 24 The U.S. Congress' latest
attempt to solve Puerto Rico's debt crisis appears to strengthen
some - though not all - creditor positions in what has been a
robust fight to influence the writing of a bill that lawmakers
started to debate on Tuesday.
The House Natural Resources Committee presented the
legislation, formally called the Puerto Rico Oversight,
Management and Economic Stability Act or PROMESA, last week
after several false starts.
The bill would put Puerto Rico's finances under a federally
appointed oversight board, while allowing the U.S. territory to
restructure a $70 billion debt load that threatens to collapse
an economy already hamstrung by rampant emigration and a 45
percent poverty rate.
While that structure is unchanged from prior drafts, several
small tweaks seem to benefit bondholders, including restricting
the government's ability to override decisions of the
seven-member board.
Still, other elements of the bill are ambiguous, experts say
- including the ability of Puerto Rico to enforce cuts to
creditors' debt portfolios through a bankruptcy-like court
process without their consent. This is also referred to as a
"cram-down."
"It doesn't strike me that there are obvious winners and
losers," said David Skeel, a bankruptcy expert and professor at
the University of Pennsylvania Law School, adding, "a lot will
depend on who ends up on the control board, and what stance the
control board takes."
The bill also allows provisions for Puerto Rico's 18
distinct debt-issuing agencies to try to come to terms
consensually with creditors, through a cooperative process where
creditors would be able to vote on debt restructuring plans.
Two-thirds of a creditor class would need to support a plan for
it to take effect.
CREDITORS BENEFIT
PROMESA, also referred to as H.R. 5278, gives significant
latitude to the board to manage Puerto Rico's books and form a
plan to stabilize its finances.
In a change from a prior version released in April, the bill
would strengthen language barring the Puerto Rican government
from passing any laws to curb the board's authority.
"At the end of the day, the real virtue and vice of this
bill is the strength of the control board," Height Securities
analyst Daniel Hanson, who follows Puerto Rico closely, said in
an interview.
The latest draft would also restrict the government's
ability to transfer property on which creditors have liens. In
the case of a proposal to cut repayments to creditors, it would
compel a judge to assess the fairness of the proposal against
Puerto Rico's constitution, a protection absent from the April
draft.
Such protections seemed to modestly reassure markets when
the bill was unveiled last week and investors bid up prices on
Puerto Rico's benchmark July 2035 general obligation debt.
"The revised language is certainly more positive for the
commonwealth's GO (General Obligation) and GO-guaranteed
bondholders as it attempts to preserve the constitutional
protections they currently enjoy," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analysts wrote clients.
'CRAM-DOWN'
Still, the new bill retains enough ambiguity to make some
creditors nervous.
Most significantly, it preserves cram-down power and in one
sense makes it easier to start the process.
That is because the latest draft of PROMESA removes a
pre-condition to cram-down which would have required Puerto Rico
to first complete consensual workout talks with creditors,
allowing them to vote on a restructuring plan.
The current bill merely requires Puerto Rico to make
"good-faith efforts" toward a cooperative deal before initiating
a cram-down action.
Determining when Puerto Rico had satisfied that fuzzier
standard would be up to the oversight board, giving the board
more leeway on deciding when to push Puerto Rico into
bankruptcy, and thus more leverage in creditor talks, said
Melissa Jacoby, a bankruptcy expert and professor at University
of North Carolina School of Law.
"It's important that the restructuring provisions are strong
enough to provide the leverage to encourage voluntary deals,"
Jacoby said in an interview. "This bill asks a lot of Puerto
Rico in some respects, and therefore, it's not a good deal for
Puerto Rico unless it has a robust restructuring possibility."
One creditor source who was not authorized to speak to the
press voiced concern over how the "good-faith efforts" standard
would be assessed: "We don't know how the it will be enforced
and those are the questions we'll be asking."
