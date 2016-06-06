(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 6 Legislation to help Puerto
Rico restructure its $70 billion in debt is likely to be debated
by the U.S. House of Representatives beginning on Thursday, a
Republican leadership aide said on Monday.
The House Rules Committee is scheduled on Wednesday to
decide which amendments, if any, to the bill would be allowed to
be considered during debate by the full House and before a vote
on passage.
By a vote of 29-10, the House Natural Resources Committee on
May 25 approved the "Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and
Economic Stability Act," which would create a federal oversight
board to negotiate with investors and decide what they would
recover from the roughly $70 billion they have loaned the U.S.
territory.
On May 1, Puerto Rico defaulted for a third time on some of
its debt and is faced with a $1.9 billion payment on July 1 that
it might not be able to fulfill.
Backers of the House bill, which was the result of months of
negotiations between Congress and the Obama administration, are
hoping legislation is delivered to President Barack Obama by the
end of this month.
Any bill that passes the House still would have to be
approved by the Senate and some prominent Senate Democrats have
said they want to see some significant changes.
It also is not clear whether any Senate Republicans could
stand in the way of quick passage.
The House bill would not involve the use of taxpayer funds
to bail out Puerto Rico, a U.S. island-territory that suffers
from a shrinking economy, a 45 percent poverty rate and a heavy
flow of residents moving to the U.S. mainland.
