(Recasts with details of House passage, White House statement)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 9 Following months of internal
wrangling, the U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday passed
legislation creating a federal control board to help Puerto Rico
cope with crippling debt that is wreaking havoc throughout the
island's economy.
By a vote of 297-127, the House approved the bill, sending
it to the Senate for consideration.
Some leading Democratic senators have voiced concerns about
provisions, including one that potentially could reduce the
minimum wage for young Puerto Ricans.
But given the overwhelming support in the House and a
looming July 1 deadline for Puerto Rico to make a $1.9 billion
debt payment, senators may be hesitant to delay or tinker very
much with the bill.
Following the House vote, the White House in a statement
urged the Senate to act promptly "so the president can sign the
bill into law ahead of the critical July 1st debt payment
deadline."
The legislation was bolstered by rare bipartisan cooperation
between the White House and the House's Republicans and
Democrats over the past six months.
House Speaker Paul Ryan urged Congress to act quickly on the
"Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act"
(PROMESA), warning lawmakers of a "deepening crisis" on the
island.
"Now the island is shutting down," Ryan said, with "closed
schools; hospitals are beginning to close, that's today.
Tomorrow there could be policemen without cars, there could be
blackouts at hospitals."
Nevertheless, some lawmakers feared that allowing Puerto
Rico to restructure its $70 billion debt in a way that changes
the seniority of the creditors - for instance by making them all
equal or subordinated to pensioners - would set a bad precedent
for other U.S. states with debt problems.
Puerto Rico does not enjoy Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection,
unlike the 50 U.S. states.
The territory, which has a 45 percent poverty rate amid high
unemployment, is also plagued by a growing migration of
residents to the U.S. mainland.
Puerto Rico's debt problems come as its government and
healthcare industry struggle to contain the spread of the Zika
virus, which is blamed for severe birth defects and other
neurological diseases.
On Tuesday, Aeromed, the island's only active air ambulance
company, announced it was suspending its services, blaming the
large government debt.
The oversight board would be tasked with working with
investors on restructuring the U.S. territory's $70 billion
debt.
Before passage, the House approved an amendment giving
priority to protecting federal taxpayer investments in Puerto
Rico, such as mass transportation assets.
Representative Raul Grijalva, like many Democrats,
criticized major elements of the bill but argued it was the best
possible in the Republican-controlled Congress.
"The oversight board is too powerful and is yet another
infringement on the sovereignty of the people of Puerto Rico and
they are right to find it offensive," Grijalva said.
Despite its support for the overall bill, the White House
noted that minimum wage and other labor provisions "further
exacerbate the economic disparities between Puerto Rico and the
mainland United States" and "do nothing to address the (debt)
crisis."
Supporters praised PROMESA for not using taxpayer funds to
help the island reschedule its debt. Failure to pass it, they
warned, could put Congress in the difficult position of
ultimately overseeing a massive bailout of Puerto Rico.
But lawmakers have been buffeted by an opposition lobbying
campaign by some hedge funds, which fear losing part of their
investments from oversight board decisions.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan, additional reporting by David
Morgan in Washington and Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Tom
Brown and Bernard Orr)