By Patrick Rucker and Nick Brown
WASHINGTON/SAN JUAN, March 29 A draft of a bill
to steer Puerto Rico through its economic crisis would
incorporate key elements of U.S. bankruptcy law, a blow to
creditors who have long lobbied to keep the island's debt talks
out of court.
A so-called 'discussion draft' of the bill, circulated by
the House Committee on Natural Resources, would include sections
of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code that allow bankrupt entities under
certain circumstances to force debt cuts on creditors who have
not agreed to them.
Puerto Rico faces $70 billion in debt, including major bond
payments due in coming months. It is also burdened by a near $44
billion unfunded state pension liability.
The bill "provides Puerto Rico with tools to impose
discipline over its finances, meet its obligations and restore
confidence in its institutions," Utah Republican Rob Bishop, the
committee's chairman, said.
The Republican-led Natural Resources Committee's bill would
create a federal board to oversee the island's finances, monitor
its accounting and help curb spending. It would also require
Puerto Rico to seek to achieve any debt restructuring
consensually with creditors.
If those talks failed, the island or its public entities
could file for a court-supervised debt restructuring process
that would incorporate key statutes within U.S. bankruptcy law,
including the ability to enforce restructuring deals on holdout
creditors, if most other creditors agreed.
Creditors, as well as House Republicans, had largely opposed
bankruptcy for Puerto Rico, making the bill unexpected. The
Natural Resources Committee itself said "retroactively adding
territories" like Puerto Rico to the federal bankruptcy code "is
ill-conceived and would undermine the rule of law."
A congressional aide helping draft the legislation said the
bill does not directly add Puerto Rico to U.S. bankruptcy law,
though it is guided by some bankruptcy language.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized the "sweeping
powers of the oversight board proposed" in the bill.
The bill may include language that protects an existing
consensual restructuring deal between creditors and the power
utility, PREPA, the congressional aide said. PREPA earlier this
year reached the deal with creditors holding roughly 70 percent
of its $8.3 billion in debt.
How the oversight board treats the island's General
Obligation debt, which is typically treated as the most senior
debt, versus pension payments is also a source of concern for
creditors.
The oversight board will look at each bond issued and make a
determination on how it relates to other creditors under the
existing law, the aide said. If the GO bonds are
constitutionally protected and within their limits then the
board would take that into consideration.
An official draft of the bill is expected to be released on
April 11.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington and Nick Brown in
San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases and Alistair Bell)