WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers were "working in a very cooperative way" to solve Puerto Rico's debt crisis and would hopefully be closer to a solution by next week.

"Hopefully, by the time we meet next week again we're closer to a solution," Pelosi told reporters. Speaking of discussions with the chamber's Republican majority about a bill to help Puerto Rico deal with its $70 billion debt, she said: "I don't see they're dragging it out. I think this is a legitimate process on the part of the Republicans." (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)