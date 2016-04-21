WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday very good progress was being made on a bill to help Puerto Rico tackle its $70 billion debt, but gave no timetable on when the legislation would be advanced.

"They're working with the Treasury on technical details on how restructuring works right now. I think they're making very good progress," Ryan, a Republican, told reporters. He said he would leave the timing on advancing of the legislation to Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)