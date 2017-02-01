Feb 1 Puerto Rico's government said it will miss some debt payments due on Wednesday, including general obligation bonds backed by the U.S. territory's constitution, debt at its public finance and infrastructure agencies, and $279 million owed by its Government Development Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday, the island's government said it will make full payments owed on so-called COFINA debt, which is backed by sales tax, as well as payments owed by the island's retirement system, water authority, municipal finance authority and industrial development agency. (Reporting by Nick Brown)