WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said Puerto Rico faces a fiscal crisis but that a solution should come from the White House or Congress.

"This is really something that I'm not an expert on," she told a meeting of the House Financial Services Committee. "What the appropriate programs are for Puerto Rico to deal with its longstanding problems - I think that's squarely a matter for Congress and the administration to consider." (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)