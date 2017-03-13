By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo
Rossello said on Monday he does not want to "destroy" the
pending debt restructuring deal for the island's ailing power
utility, but wants to "get a better one" as the U.S. territory's
fiscal situation worsens.
Rossello said in an interview that he was invited to
Washington for a U.S. congressional hearing on March 22 to
discuss the fate of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, also
known as PREPA.
The new governor said he is aware that his unwillingness to
rubber-stamp the existing deal, whereby PREPA’s creditors would
take a 15 percent cut on their $8 billion in debt, has vexed
stakeholders who thought they were close to a resolution.
But Puerto Rico’s financial picture has deteriorated since
the deal was first struck, the governor said, adding that he is
willing to renegotiate within the existing framework.
"If I didn't care, I would have just blown the deal up,"
Rossello told Reuters. "I'm not here to destroy a deal, I'm here
to get a better one, based on the reality that things have
changed."
PREPA's fate is one of the most contentious issues on an
island facing $70 billion in debt. It was a focal point at
Monday's public meeting in New York of the island’s federally
appointed financial oversight board.
During the meeting, the oversight board approved Rossello’s
revised blueprint to steer the island out of economic crisis.
The board voiced support for Rossello’s efforts to extract
deeper concessions from PREPA creditors. They have grumbled
privately that his opposition to the deal is political since it
dates back more than a year to his predecessor’s time in office.
The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources said it would
hold a hearing on the status of the deal.
Rossello said he "received an invitation" to the hearing.
"I’ll be there," he said, but would not say if he had been
subpoenaed.
AUSTERITY MEASURES
Rossello also discussed austerity measures ordered by the
board as conditions for its approval of the fiscal plan,
including reducing pension spending by 10 percent.
The governor said he would not cut benefits to the island’s
most vulnerable retirees.
"The board and I are a little over $100 million apart
there... and I don’t see any way I can reduce pensions of people
already having a hard time getting medications and things," he
said.
Rossello believes the island will avoid other austerity
measures including furloughs and cuts to Christmas bonuses that
the board has directed the utility to impose if it cannot find
another $200 million to shore up its accounts by April 30.
"I'm very confident we'll have $200 million in reserve cash,
so that we can jump over that obstacle," he said.
