WASHINGTON May 11 A U.S. House of Representatives panel has canceled its plan to introduce new legislation on Wednesday addressing Puerto Rico's debt crisis, a Democratic aide on the committee said.

The aide on the Republican-led House Natural Resources panel could not give a reason for the change in plans or offer any details for what may happen to the bill in the coming days. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)