BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
WASHINGTON May 11 A U.S. House of Representatives panel has canceled its plan to introduce new legislation on Wednesday addressing Puerto Rico's debt crisis, a Democratic aide on the committee said.
The aide on the Republican-led House Natural Resources panel could not give a reason for the change in plans or offer any details for what may happen to the bill in the coming days. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.