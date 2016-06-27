BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday called on the Senate to take immediate action this week to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis before the critical July 1 deadline for the island territory's next debt payments.
"The Senate should take up the matter immediately," Lew said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Delay will only jeopardize the ability of Congress to conclude its work before July 1, a critical deadline Puerto Rico's leadership has publicly highlighted for months." (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Dan Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.