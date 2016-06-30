By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, June 30 Puerto Rico's semi-public
power utility, known as PREPA, on Thursday said it would make
all of a $415 million debt payment due on Friday, a relief for
bond insurers who might have been on the hook in the event of
default.
PREPA, which had been on the brink of collapse under $8.3
billion in debt, last year reached an exchange deal with most of
its creditors, which is being finalized. On Thursday, the
utility said it would make its $415 million payment using
operational funds and proceeds from the new bond sales.
"Today's outcome is another step towards PREPA's
transformation," Lisa Donahue, the utility's chief restructuring
officer, said in a statement.
The payment is not a shock because PREPA and its creditors
have had the framework of a restructuring deal in place since
December. But debt payments in the U.S. territory are being
watched closely as the island is expected to default on pieces
of $1.9 billion owed on Friday, and President Barack Obama
prepares to sign a bill putting the island's finances under
federal oversight.
Puerto Rico faces $70 billion in total debt, a stalled
economy, and high poverty and unemployment. The $1.9 billion due
on Friday - of which PREPA's payment was a portion - includes
nearly $800 million in general obligation (GO) debt, the
island's highest-ranking debt protected by a constitutional
pledge. It was unclear on Thursday whether Puerto Rico would
make that payment.
On Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed the Puerto Rico
Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA),
which Obama has said he will sign, providing for a
bankruptcy-like debt restructuring process for Puerto Rico, as
well as federal oversight of its finances.
While PROMESA contemplates a stay on litigation in the event
of default, missed payments matter for the insurers who have to
pay out on claims. MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee
insures about $139 million of the PREPA payment due on Friday,
while Assured Guaranty covers about $35 million.
National insures another $211 million in other debt due on
Friday, including $173 million in GO debt, a company spokesman
said on Wednesday. Assured covers another $329 million due
Friday, about $184 million of which is GO debt, a spokeswoman
said.
Ambac, which insures more than $2 billion of Puerto Rican
bonds, is on the hook for $122 million in principal and interest
due on Friday, including some $40 million in GO or GO-guaranteed
debt, according to the company's public documents.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)