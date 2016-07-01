SAN JUAN, July 1 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank said on Friday the island would have just $95 million in cash at the end of the year even after it is expected to default on the bulk of $1 billion in constitutionally backed government debt due July 1.

The U.S. territory's finances will soon come under a U.S. federal oversight board after U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law on Thursday a bill giving the island access to a debt restructuring process, and implementing a halt on litigation arising from any defaults on its $70 billion debt load.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla was expected to make a statement at 11 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) outlining the island's default plans. Yesterday, Garcia Padilla authorized Puerto Rico to suspend some of the debt payments, and it was expected that the island would skip payment on a $780 million chunk of so-called general obligation (GO) debt.

Puerto Rico, hamstrung by emigration and a 45 percent poverty rate, is approaching the nadir of a decade-long effort to avoid economic collapse, as a total of $1.9 billion in debt payments comes due on Friday.

About $1 billion of that is backed by the island's constitution as GO debt, or debt that carries a GO guarantee, a category of debt that has not been defaulted upon by any U.S. state in decades.

"Even if the Commonwealth were to devote every last penny in the (accounts) to debt service on July 1, it would still owe holders of the public debt hundreds of millions of dollars," the GDB said in a statement on Friday.

If some of the debt is covered by insurance policies, some creditors could receive a portion of their payments.

The GDB, Puerto Rico's primary fiscal agent, said the island has only $200 million in its operating account, and another $150 million in revenue that was redirected in recent months away from other debt payments.

Even if the island continues emergency measures like suspending vendor payments and withholding contributions to a pension fund that is already insolvent, the operating account will still run out of cash in 30 to 60 days, the GDB said. If it does not pay any of its GO debt on Friday, the account could have as little as $95 million left at the end of 2016, the GDB said.

Markets have been expecting a default as Garcia Padilla has long said he would choose government services over debt payments if there was not enough money to pay both.

"We knew this day would come, that they would default, and it is here. It was a good thing they passed PROMESA, even at the eleventh hour," said Ted Hampton, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

Also on Friday, Puerto Rico released long-awaited audited financial statements for fiscal year 2014, more than a year late.

The statements, audited by KPMG, showed, among other things, that Puerto Rico's largest public pension has exhausted its assets and is now insolvent. Puerto Rico's pensions have among the largest funding gaps in U.S. history.

(Reporting By Nick Brown in San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases and James Dalgleish)