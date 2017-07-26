Hedge funds disclose their Puerto Rico debt holdings

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - A group of hedge funds that hold about $3 billion of Puerto Rico sales-tax-backed debt released a court filing late on Tuesday that revealed how much of the total amount each fund manages.

Decagon Holdings LLC, based in Boston, manages the largest amount of the 14 various groups listed, with about $469 million in COFINA senior bonds and about $442 in COFINA subordinate bonds.

COFINA is Puerto Rico's sales tax authority.

COFINA and general obligation bondholders are battling for first claim on the U.S. commonwealth's sales tax revenue, as part of Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy filed in U.S. federal court in May. The island's crisis is marked by $72 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate, insolvent public pensions and a shrinking population.

The $3 billion managed by the various groups is broken up in the following amounts:

* Decagon Holdings LLC: $911.16 million of COFINAs, including $442.08 million of COFINA subordinate bonds

* GoldenTree Asset Management LP: $528.54 million of COFINAs, including $97.37 million of COFINA subordinate bonds

* Tilden Park Investment Master Fund LP: $465.02 million of COFINAs, including $9.14 million COFINA subordinate bonds

* Canyon Capital Advisors LLC: $303.08 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Old Bellows Partners LP: $215.03 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Whitebox Advisors LLC: $159.2 million of COFINAs, including $27 million of COFINA subordinate bonds

* Taconic Capital Advisors LP: $154.34 million of COFINAs, including $21.98 million of COFINA subordinate bonds

* Varde Partners Inc: $111.64 million COFINA senior bonds

* Aristeia Capital LLC: $107.03 million of COFINAs, including $4.44 million of COFINA subordinate bonds

* Cyrus Capital Partners, LP: $93.11 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Scoggin Management LP: $60.31 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Merced Capital LP: $36.12 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Fideicomiso Plaza: $1.21 million of COFINA senior bonds

* Jose F. Rodriguez: $250,000 of COFINA senior bonds (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Daniel Bases and Leslie Adler)