Sept 10 Puerto Rico's Government Development
Bank said on Tuesday it is planning to limit debt issuance for
the rest of 2013 to a range of between $500 million to $1.2
billion proceeds due to current market conditions and recent
private transactions.
Prices of Puerto Rico debt sagged on Monday, with yields on
some long-term, tax-free general obligations spiking above 10
percent.
"In light of the volatility in the market and the private
transactions that we have recently closed, we expect to scale
down our plan of financing for the rest of the year," Jose
Pagan, interim president of GDB, said in a statement.
Puerto Rico was originally planning to issue more than $3
billion in bonds this year.
Pagan added that the Caribbean Island has issued bond
anticipation notes for $800 million with private banks in the
past two months along with privately placed Tax and Revenue
Anticipation Notes for an additional $600 million.