April 20 The Government Development Bank of
Puerto Rico has filed with regulators to issue taxable one-year
notes as it faces a looming debt default on May 1, Bloomberg
news service reported on Wednesday.
The filing with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
did not list the size of the possible deal or the coupon,
Bloomberg reported.
The GDB owes creditors $422 million on May 1, a payment the
island's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, has said it cannot
afford. A default at GDB, the primary liquidity source for most
of Puerto Rico's public agencies, would be the island's most
significant default to date.
A high-ranking Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday dismissed
as "not satisfactory" draft legislation aimed at addressing
Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis before the default, deepening
intraparty divisions on the complex rescue effort.
Orrin Hatch of Utah, who chairs the powerful Senate Finance
Committee, told reporters that draft legislation introduced this
month by the House Natural Resources Committee is "not
satisfactory and it's not going to work. And we're not going to
be able to pass it over here" in the Senate.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)