(Updates with official declaration of debt moratorium, comment
from governor, background)
By Nick Brown and Daniel Bases
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK May 1 Puerto Rico's governor
on Sunday declared a moratorium on a $422 million debt payment
due Monday by the island's Government Development Bank, the most
significant default yet for the U.S. territory facing a massive
economic crisis.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a televised speech
that he signed the moratorium on Saturday in what he
characterized as a "painful decision" based on inaction from the
U.S. Congress, which continues to debate a legislative fix for
Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt load.
Garcia Padilla, addressing Puerto Rico's 3.5 million people
in Spanish, said the island's American citizens had sacrificed
much for the nation throughout history and asked Congress on
many occasions for tools to restructure its financial
liabilities.
"We do not want a bailout. We haven't asked for a bailout.
We haven't been offered a bailout," he said as the U.S.
territory's economic crisis enters its most dire stretch yet.
Puerto Rico, a tropical paradise in economic purgatory,
faces a $70 billion debt bill it knows it cannot pay, a
staggering 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking population as
citizens flee to the mainland.
The legality of this move to invoke the moratorium, which
effectively means defaulting on the debt, is almost certain to
be challenged by the GDB's creditors, and could spawn costly
lawsuits and perpetuate more economic uncertainty for the
island.
"One of our operating assumptions is that protracted or
chaotic litigation will reduce aggregate recoveries," Moody's
Investors Service senior credit officer Ted Hampton said.
Though island agencies have defaulted in the past, they have
been small and isolated. The failure to pay by the GDB could
reverberate through the local economy as it serves as Puerto
Rico's primary fiscal agent.
"Agencies being able to access money to cover costs on a
week-to-week basis is the only thing keeping Puerto Rico's doors
open," said Height Securities analyst Daniel Hanson.
GDB has held talks with groups holding some of its $4
billion in bonds to try to restructure the debt consensually.
The moratorium covers Monday's payment on the GDB's 2011 Series
B Senior Notes.
The missed payment at GDB could mean the beginning of the
end to how the bank conducts operations. It could be wound down
by a receiver and its deposits shifted to a new entity.
Some creditors say government reforms could allow the island
to pay its debts without hurting its people, while Garcia
Padilla, whose administration has not published annual financial
statements since fiscal year 2013, insists it needs relief from
debt payments.
"The government has known the GDB was a ticking time-bomb
and yet nothing constructive was done to forestall a default,"
said Arturo Porzecanski, economist and sovereign debt expert at
American University in Washington, adding that "the approach is
symptomatic of all that is wrong with how Puerto Rico has dealt
with its deteriorating financial situation."
The default ratchets up pressure on Congress to find a
legislative solution for Puerto Rico, which owes another $1.9
billion of debt on July 1, including about $777 million in
general obligation debt backed by its constitution.
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan initially called for a plan by
March 31. However, draft legislation from the House Natural
Resources Committee, which would put Puerto Rico's finances
under federal oversight and allow it to restructure debt through
a bankruptcy-like process, has faced opposition from liberal and
conservative wings of both parties.
Congress is in recess until the week of May 9th.
"If Congress fails to authorize a mechanism to restructure
our debt, the 3.5 million American citizens who live in Puerto
Rico will continue to suffer," Garcia Padilla said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and a contributor in San Juan and
Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane
Craft)