WASHINGTON May 3 Legislation to help Puerto Rico deal with its $72 billion debt crisis "is being finalized" by a U.S. Congress committee following negotiations with the Treasury Department, House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said on Tuesday.

The House Natural Resources Committee has been struggling to write a bill restructuring Puerto Rico's debt. There has been some speculation that it could try to unveil a new bill, after a previous one sputtered, when Congress returns next week from a recess.

The statement from Ryan's office came one day after the White House said Puerto Rico's financial difficulties were worsening and that Congress needed to act quickly with a debt restructuring bill.

