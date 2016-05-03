MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 3 Legislation to help Puerto Rico deal with its $72 billion debt crisis "is being finalized" by a U.S. Congress committee following negotiations with the Treasury Department, House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said on Tuesday.
The House Natural Resources Committee has been struggling to write a bill restructuring Puerto Rico's debt. There has been some speculation that it could try to unveil a new bill, after a previous one sputtered, when Congress returns next week from a recess.
The statement from Ryan's office came one day after the White House said Puerto Rico's financial difficulties were worsening and that Congress needed to act quickly with a debt restructuring bill.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities